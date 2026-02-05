Fortnum & Mason creates chocolate you can hear

What if your chocolate bar could inspire you to play music? Fortnum & Mason has explored just that, with a new range of chocolate bars that each have their own soundtrack.

Working with Otherway, the collection, called Bars of Chocolate (there's a double meaning there), invites taste to meet melody, turning each bar into a multi-sensory experience. All 16 chocolate bars are paired with a different original musical score, which was written to denote the product's taste. It's definitely something new for packaging design.

(Image credit: Fortnum & Mason)

Music production company Mcasso and composers Nathan Britton and Jasmine Meaden created the original piano pieces, designed to mirror the journey that the consumer takes from first bite to final note.