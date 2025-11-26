In honour of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, Kellogg's has brought Bikini Bottom's favourite breakfast to life. Creating a limited edition run of 'Kelpo' cereal, the adorable design is a welcome blast of childhood nostalgia.

In a sea of minimalist design and muted colours, it's refreshing to see Kellogg's bring some playfulness to the world of packaging design. Perfectly emulating its cartoony aesthetic (minus the kelpy contents), the cereal packaging design is the perfect movie promo to capture all the senses.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Recreating the iconic Kelpo design, Kellogg's latest cereal features a goofy-looking cartoon kelp mascot, beaming against a vibrant yellow background. Emulating the look of SpongeBob's favourite breakfast, the kelp-infused cereal has been replaced by more human-friendly sweetened corn puffs.

(Image credit: Kellogg's)

Looking beyond the typical trailer and poster combo, the film promo for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants has been refreshingly playful. Tapping into nostalgia and focusing on tangible touch points, it captivates multigenerational audiences with virality and fun at its core.

