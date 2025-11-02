Heinz has created some wonderfully memorable campaigns over the years, with prints of old adverts dating back over 100 years (perhaps we need to add some of them to our best print ads roundup).

The latest campaign from the King of soups focuses on Heinz Tomato Soup and shows three watercolour portraits of people relaxing in the bath. These portraits were then printed onto ceramic bowls, which were filled with soup, so it looks like the characters are relaxing in a warm bath of tomato soup.

Created with Wieden+Kennedy London, Bathe in Comfort was illustrated by Sarah Maycock, who is with Handsome Frank agency.

The campaign is based on the insight that people love the soup so much that they'd want to bathe in it (really, who are these people?). However strange the sentiment, it's a neat idea that works well and has been executed beautifully.

"We know Heinz Soup is the ultimate comfort," said Alessandra de Dreuille, director of meals & infant at Kraft Heinz. "Our consumers told us they love it so much they want to bathe in it."

Joe de Souza, group creative director at W+K London, said: "While we refrain from recommending this particular activity, we can definitely agree that the comfort offered by a warming bowl of Heinz Tomato Soup is second to none."

While I won't be diving into a bowl of soup anytime soon, I do think this campaign is very successful, and evokes cosy feelings of wrapping up warm and eating soup.

The campaign will roll out across OOH, social and audio. The audio I heard consisted of the characters in the bowl making relaxing type noises, rather than the soup itself being used for some sort of ASMR.

For more great print campaigns, see our best adverts of the 2020s piece.