Illustrators aged 25 and under – you can now get AOI membership for half price

The Association of Illustrators, or AOI, offers a wealth of help and support for illustrators at any stage in their career. To get the best of the AOI, you need to become a member, and illustrators aged 25 and under can now get a membership for half the price, bringing the cost down to $90 per year.

This new offer aims to help illustrators navigate the crucial first years of their career. Tools members can access include a pricing calculator, a contract template and advice from agents on portfolios.

AOI Membership: was £183 now £90 at theaoi.com Save £90: Illustrators aged 25 and under can get an AOI membership for half price until 19 May 2025. The AOI is a great resource for budding illustrators and also has a dedicated helpdesk for members.

There are many benefits to becoming a member of the AOI. As well as gaining access to members-only resources on subjects such as pricing and copyright, there's also a contract template and contract review service, 1:1 advice via the helpdesk and discounts on AOI events.

Last year, we met some friendly folk from the AOI at the London Book Fair, where they were giving a series of talks on how to negotiate a book contract as well as chairing a panel on how to get your illustrations published.

Find out more about the AOI .