Illustrators aged 25 and under – you can now get AOI membership for half price

Get access to invaluable resources for £90 a year.

U25 graphic in green with AOI logo in corner
(Image credit:  Martyna Grądziel)

The Association of Illustrators, or AOI, offers a wealth of help and support for illustrators at any stage in their career. To get the best of the AOI, you need to become a member, and illustrators aged 25 and under can now get a membership for half the price, bringing the cost down to $90 per year.

This new offer aims to help illustrators navigate the crucial first years of their career. Tools members can access include a pricing calculator, a contract template and advice from agents on portfolios.

AOI Membership
AOI Membership: was £183 now £90 at theaoi.com

Save £90: Illustrators aged 25 and under can get an AOI membership for half price until 19 May 2025. The AOI is a great resource for budding illustrators and also has a dedicated helpdesk for members.

View Deal

