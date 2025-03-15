14 pro tips for creating eye-catching book cover design

Advice
By published

Expert tips from a manga artist and typography expert, for stunning book covers of any genre.

Book cover designs
(Image credit: Rittsu Kogarasuashi/Paper Sky Press)

In this guide, typographer, book designer and manga artist Rittsu Kogarasuashi, shares invaluable lessons from her career journey, alongside practical advice to help you master the art of book cover design. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your craft to the next level, her insights will empower you to unlock your full potential.

Of course, we all do judge a book by its cover – what kind of designer would refuse to pay attention to the carefully crafted cover design that's been chosen to represent a book? That means the designs on a book cover need to give off the right vibe, and tell the story in a way that makes a reader gravitate towards it. On a crowded bookshelf, or digital marketplace, that's not always easy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rittsu Kogarasuashi
Manga book cover designer and typography expert

Multi-talented Rittsu Kogarasuashi works as a typographer, writer, book designer and educator. She works as the lead designer at publishing company, Paper Sky Press, where she has come to realise that having the right tools and a focused mindset are essential for turning creative dreams into reality. Over the years, she has transitioned from being a hobbyist, experimenting with design, to a professional working with renowned authors and creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Book covers
The best book covers of the month
woman showing a younger woman something on a drawing tablet
What do you wish you'd known as a beginner graphic designer? - We asked the experts
The best fonts for books
The best fonts for books
Vibrant character art; the artist&#039;s studio, laptop and markers
How to draw vibrant character art, tips from a pro artist
Rikhard Hormia creative resume
How to make a creative résumé: top tips and design examples
Homepage of portfolio by Colin Moy
8 expert tips for creating a killer design portfolio
Latest in Illustration
DC Sonic the Hedgehog comic collaboration
Sega reveals first glimpse of the Sonic DC collaboration we never knew we needed
Book cover designs
14 pro tips for creating eye-catching book cover design
U25 graphic in green with AOI logo in corner
Illustrators aged 25 and under – you can now get AOI membership for half price
Hayden Williams interview; fashion illustrations featuring famous characters, from Wicked and Disney
How fashion illustrator Hayden Williams got Beyoncé on speed dial
Images from Lisa Alter-Ego album and comic
K-pop and comic art collide as Lisa from Blackpink launches a graphic novel
Avowed key art; a skull with plants and coral growing from it
Dissecting Avowed's beautifully abstract artwork, and how it was made
Latest in Advice
Book cover designs
14 pro tips for creating eye-catching book cover design
Pietro Chiovaro Blender T-shirt tutorial
How to make a T-shirt in Blender
Paul Hatton KeyShot tutorial
Follow my KeyShot and Photoshop advice for perfect renders every time
Mike Griggs 3D teamwork tutorial
4 tips to make your collaborative art projects run smoothly