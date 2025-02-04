The best book covers of the month: January 2025

When it comes to graphic design trends, book covers are surprisingly instructive. To step into a bookshop is to be surrounded by mini artworks that reveal a lot about the print design industry in the current moment, encompassing everything from typography to illustration. Indeed, many of the best book covers rival the best print ads when it comes to design ingenuity.

We may only be one month into 2025, but we've already seen some stunning book covers. Curiously, there's a strong yellow theme this month – are designers subconsciously trying to transport us from the winter doldrums and into the summer? Below is our pick of the best book covers of January, and for more print inspiration, take a look at the best movie posters of January 2025.

(Image credit: HarperCollins)

Blob by Maggie Su is a debut novel about a young woman who decides to turn a sentient blob into her 'perfect man'. It's a boldly visceral and tactile cover, with some clever typography work as both title and author are warped by the titular, er, blob. The cover was designed by Harper Books' VP art director Robin Bilardello.

(Image credit: Penguin)

Going Home by Tom Lamont tells the story of three men—all of whom are completely ill-suited for fatherhood—who take charge of a toddler following an unexpected loss. The striking cover was designed by Jared Bartman.

(Image credit: Penguin Random House)

Less yellow but no less sun-kissed is this nostalgic design by Chris Allen for A Gorgeous Excitement by Cynthia Weiner. Allen shares a quote from the author on Instagram: “The novel follows bright but insecure Nina Jacobs during her last months before college, when she falls for Upper East Side “It Boy” Gardner Reed and targets him to take her virginity, and, after being introduced to cocaine, ignores red flag after red flag in her headlong pursuit of him. Freud called cocaine “a gorgeous excitement,” but a gorgeous excitement for the wrong guy can be lethal."

(Image credit: Penguin)

Playworld by Adam Ross spans one enthralling, transformative year in the life of a child actor coming of age in a bygone Manhattan. The elegant yet striking cover was designed by acclaimed artist Oliver Munday.