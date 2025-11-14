Heinz has released an ingeniously simple new ad campaign that's captivating sports fans in China ahead of the upcoming National Games. Turning the humble tomato into a canvas for creative cleverness, the charming ads are a perfect homage to China's sporting excellence.

It's easy to think that the best adverts need to be bright and showy to make a statement, but Heinz's low-key campaign proves that sometimes a simple idea is just as eye-catching. Playful, creative and joyful, Heinz's new ads are a wonderfully refreshing take on sports-themed branding.

(Image credit: Heinz/Heaven & Hell Shanghai)

Created by Heaven & Hell Shanghai, the adorable new campaign features a series of humble tomatoes, with leaves that have been shaped to represent various sports. From lunging fencers to diving swimmers, the simple silhouettes are surprisingly dynamic, creating a vivid array of cleverly on-brand sporting homages.

In total, 34 unique tomato leaf athletes were created to represent each of the National Games sports, accompanying the tagline “Every tomato that strives to win is in Heinz.” The campaign is set to launch on socials alongside OOH across Guangdong, from subway stations to elevator screens.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Heinz/ Heaven & Hell Shanghai) (Image credit: Heinz/ Heaven & Hell Shanghai) (Image credit: Heinz/ Heaven & Hell Shanghai)

