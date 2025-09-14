Stamp collection has never really been my thing, but I may be converted after seeing this stylish set. In a homage to Sweden's top sporting legends, Nordic postal service PostNord has commissioned this sleek stamp collection that is an unexpected delight for typography fans.

While there are plenty of typography design concepts to consider when starting a new project, PostNord's stamp collection is a humble reminder that it pays to think outside the box. With a minimalist, elegant design at its core, this stamp collection is a masterclass in visually impactful, small-scale art.

(Image credit: PostNord/Bedow)

Created by Stockholm-based design studio Bedow, each of the five stamps features an athlete who has won the prestigious Bragdguldet award for the most significant Swedish sports achievement of the year. The collection features tennis legend Björn Borg, skier Anja Pärson, alpine skier Ingemar Stenmark, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, and swimmer Sarah Sjöström.

Taken from extracts from the National Library of Sweden, each sporting figure is constructed out of headline extracts announcing their Bragdguldet victories. Understated, Pop-Art style dots represent each athlete's sport, while complementary typography highlights their name and the years they won the prestigious award.

