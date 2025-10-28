The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic posters are instant classics

In case you missed the news last week, the posters for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic and Paralympic Winters Games have been unveiled.

Created by Italian illustrators Olimpia Zagnoli and Carolina Altavilla, the two posters are full of energy, reflecting the Olympic spirit. With their big, bold strokes, they are quite different to the Paris 2024 Olympic posters, which were much more intricate and detailed.

Olimpia's poster, titled 'Visione Olympica' (or Olympic Vision) shows a character wearing glasses shaped like the Olympic rings. The mountains in the background are a nod to Italy. "The idea is to draw attention to the athletes but also to the attendees of the event highlighting in some way the uniqueness of everyone involved," says Olimpia in a video on Instagram (below).

A post shared by Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina2026) A photo posted by on

Carolina's work is named 'Untitled' and it pays tribute to the collective dimension and inclusive force of the Games. The artwork contains all six sports of the Winter Games, Milan's famous Duomo and eschews any stereotypes around Paralympic athletes.

According to text on Instagram (below), the piece "captures the connection among people and athletes, expressing the idea of spaces where everyone can grow, feel safe and be empowered. It celebrates those who turn challenges into achievements and see mountains as symbols of beauty, resilience and possibility."

A post shared by Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina2026) A photo posted by on

Both pieces are vibrant and exciting, and will be sure to get people revved up for the 2026 Games next year.

Find out more about the posters on the Olympics website; you can also buy them.