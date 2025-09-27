Along with World Cup logos, the World Cup mascots are a big part of the identity of one of the biggest global sporting events, particularly for kids. I remember how much I loved Italia '90's Ciao, still easily the best World Cup mascot for me, and certainly one of the most abstract.

The designs tend to divide opinion initially, and the 2026 World Cup mascots are no exception. FIFA has revealed not one but three characters this time round in order to represent each of the host nations: Canada, Mexico and the US.

There's Zayu the jaguar, Maple the moose and Clutch the bald eagle. With a 3D art style, they've been compared to everything from Paw Patrol and Pokémon to cereal box mascots, but I think this is going to be a winning team. They're vibrant, innovative and they sure beat the Qatar ghost.

Straight from a cereal box? The FIFA 2026 World Cup mascots Maple, Zayu and Clutch (Image credit: FIFA)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has described the mascots as symbols of “joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness.”

On social media, the reaction has been divided. Some people love them, while some have criticised the characters as 'basic', both in terms of the 3D animation style and the oversimplification of host nations' culture and environment. Some suggest they look like "DreamWorks knockoffs".

But I think these guys have more personality and story than most World Cup mascots we've seen. They each have their own colour and brand pattern. They even have clear team roles. Zayu is team captain (I hope that doesn't spark an international diplomatic incident), while Maple plays in goal. And they also mark an exciting World Cup first: they'll be playable characters.

Here's the team:

Zayu, the World Cup mascot representing Mexico (Image credit: FIFA)

Zayu, in green, is a striker and captain of the team. He's said to hail from the jungles of southern Mexico and to showcase an ingenuity and agility that intimidates defenders on the pitch. Outside of football, we're told that Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition, uniting people across borders with passion.

Maple the moose (Image credit: FIFA)

Representing Canada, Maple the moose is described as a street style-loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper, who ”found purpose through creativity, resilience and unapologetic individuality”.

“With a knack for making legendary saves and a heart full of strength and leadership, Maple combines endless stories and unstoppable flair” while bringing a “distinctly Canadian sensibility, blending resilience with nods to street art and creative culture,” FIFA says.

Clutch the bald eagle (Image credit: FIFA)

Finally, there's the US midfielder Clutch the bald eagle in blue. He's said to have an “unquenchable thirst for adventure, soaring across the United States and embracing every culture, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism”.

“Fearless on the pitch and uplifting off it, Clutch leads by action — rallying teammates, lifting spirits and turning every challenge into an opportunity to rise higher,” FIFA says.

REVEALED: The FIFA World Cup 26 mascots! - YouTube Watch On

Basic? I'd say they're a relatively deep bunch for World Cup mascots. Ciao was a stick-figure with a football for a head and no backstory to speak of. We also have to remember that one of the main purposes of sports mascots is to engage kids' interest, and this is the kind of animation style that kids are familiar with and enjoy today.

There's also another reason why they look like video game characters: they are. As well as appearing on merchandise and in stadium activations and digital campaigns, the trio of mascots will be playable character in FIFA Heroes, an upcoming video game described as fast-paced, arcade-style, with a ”fantasy flair”.

Launching in 2026 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, XBox, Android and iOS, the game is being developed and published by Enver and Solace and will feature past and present mascots, football icons and fictional players for TV shows and films. It will be interesting to see what other IPs are involved and how mascots of the past are adapted.

The new mascots will also appear in FIFA Super League Soccer on Roblox, which has been developed in collaboration with Gamefam. There will be quests highlighting each mascot’s role on the pitch and featuring themed rewards.

FIFA Heroes will be part of the esports brand FIFAe umbrella and is intended to make digital football accessible to more fans on more platforms.

The 2026 World Cup will run from 11 June to 19 July, 2026.

For more sporting inspiration, see our pieces on the best Olympics logos and the history of World Cup posters.