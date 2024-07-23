The best Olympics logos of all time

Features
By
Contributions from
last updated

From iconic minimalism to 'Rachel from Friends', these are the best Olympics logos to date.

The Olympics logos on a white background: the Olympic rings logo
(Image credit: International Olympic Committee)

Olympics logos are often one of the things we most remember about the world's biggest sporting spectacle: sometimes even more than the sporting action itself. Over the years, we've seen vastly different approaches, from iconic minimalism to vibrant gestural designs and a curious buffount for Paris 2024, but they've all found a way to capture the world's imagination.

Designing a logo for the Olympic Games must be one of the toughest branding challenges going. The design needs to capture the spirit of a sporting event, and ideally the Olympic ideals. But an Olympic logo isn't just an identity for the Games. It's also a presentation of the host city, which often means trying to balance elements of national heritage while showcasing a country's modernity. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

With contributions from

Related articles