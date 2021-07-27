The Paris 2024 Olympics logo is still being mocked online

The design probably won't be winning any medals.

Paris Olympic 2024 logo
(Image credit: Paris 2024)

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games are in full swing, but the internet still can't get over the official logo for the next event to be held in Paris in 2024. First revealed back in October 2019, the logo makes use of negative space and three symbols: the Olympic rings, the Olympic flame and Marianne – a symbol of Republican France. At least that was the idea, but the design was ridiculed without mercy for looking like a woman with a bob. 

The design was also mocked at the time for looking like a logo for a hairdresser's – or even a dating app thanks to its resemblance to the Tinder logo. But Paris stuck to its guns. Its problem is that the internet still ends up in stitches every time the organisers post the logo online (not what you want, as our logo design guide attests). More than 18 months on, Twitter users are still having fun comparing the logo to celebrity haircuts.

The logo's been compared to everyone from Victoria Beckham and Kristen Stewart to Sian Clifford in Fleabag and even Penelope Redd from The Sims. You can see some of the latest below.

Some continue to  prefer the original Paris logo. That opted for a modern interpretation of the French capital’s most iconic symbol, the Eiffel Tower, and was used for three years until the current logo replaced it.

See more

Of course, the logo for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo was not without its share of controversy either. If you're keen to avoid such pitfalls in your own logo designs, see our golden rules for crafting your logo strategy. And you might want to see below for the best current deals on Adobe Creative Cloud.

