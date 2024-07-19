Putting the Red Bull logo on the Leeds United kit wasn't a great idea

News
By
published

Colour is a powerful brand asset.

Leeds United kit featuring the Red Bull logo
(Image credit: Leeds United)

Colour is one of the most powerful identifiers a brand can have. And if there's one sector that highlights the power of colour in branding, its sport. Some teams are even informally named after their colours: the 'blues', the 'reds'. And that can set things up for a clash when it comes to front-of-shirt logo sponsorship deals.

Brand placement in football can often be controversial, but the presence of the Red Bull logo on the Leeds United 2024-25 kit seems particularly discordant. Leeds are blue and yellow. The Red bull logo is red, logically. And that happens to be the colour of arch rival Manchester United.

Image 1 of 2
Leeds United kit featuring the Red Bull logo
Last season's Leeds United shirt (left) and the new design featuring the Red bull logo (right)(Image credit: Leeds United)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles