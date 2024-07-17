15 years after the worst rebrand in history, Tropicana is trying again

Has it learned its lesson?

Tropicana rebranding
Tropicana Brands

Back in 2009, Tropicana rebranded, and it was an unmitigated disaster. PepsiCo, its owner at the time, ditched the brand's classic packaging with its arched logo and fruit pierced with a straw in favour of an identity that looked like a cheap supermarket own-brand. 

The fiasco made it into our list of the most embarrassing marketing blunders... and the classic logos that should never have been changed... and even the 10 most hated logos of all time. So bad was the reaction (and it wasn't all us, I promise), that PepsiCo ditched the rebrand within less than a year. In that lapse, it reportedly lost over $100m amid a 20% drop in sales. You would think that experience might put Tropicana off rebrands forever. But 15 years on, it's trying again. Will it go any better?

Tropicana rebranding
