The best new logo designs of 2024 (so far)

News
By
published

From redesigns to new brands, these are the best logo designs of 2024 so far.

We're halfway through the year, and that means one thing (other than that the days have started getting longer or shorter depending on where you are. Yes, It's time to review the best logos of the year so far.

Many of the designs that most got our attention were rebrands. Some of those were subtle, and some were radical. But we've also seen some entirely new logos that we thought merited an inclusion in the roundup (see our full roundup of the best and worst logos of 2023 for last year's hits and misses).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles