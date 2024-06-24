Powerful rebranding for GOSH Charity makes childhood the focus

News
By
published

The new logo and icons feel fresh and authentic.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity) has unveiled a fresh rebranding with a new logo, brand colour and a host of illustrated icons. And it's one of the most distinctive and versatile new charity identities I've seen for a long time (see our pick of the best rebrands of the 2020s).

The classic GOSH Charity logo has been refreshed and now feels even more authentically childlike, while the broader brand assets succeed in treading a difficult line, capturing the harsh reality of childhood illness while also incorporating fun and play. The result is a distinctive identity that works for all stakeholders, from children to donors to parents and donors.

Image 1 of 2
Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity new logo design
The new logo for GOSH Charity (click right for the previous design)(Image credit: Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity)
Image 1 of 3
Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity rebranding
The rebranding uses a fresh shade of blue across brand touchpoints for immediate recognition(Image credit: Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles