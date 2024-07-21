The new Raiders logo is as sharp as a blade

News
By
published

(And it's dividing opinion).

The Raiders logo has stood the test of time (and multiple relocations). But even the teams with the best NFL logos are knocking out temporary anniversary logos with increasing frequency. It's not just the decades that deserve new logos now: it seems every quinquennium warrants a commemorative design and corresponding new merchandise.

Or maybe the Las Vegas Raiders just saw an opportunity that it couldn't let pass to deliver a clever 65th anniversary logo. It's made nifty use of its traditional crossed swords motif, using it to form the 'X' in 'LXV'. But the sharp design is dividing fans.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq.

