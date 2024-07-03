The new LA Kings logo is another case of Groundhog Day in sports branding

Why are so many teams turning back the clock?

The new Los Angeles Kings logo
(Image credit: Los Angeles Kings)

Retro logo designs are having their day in sports at the moment, particularly in the US. From the New York Jets to the Anaheim Ducks, several teams have turned back the clock, adopting new logos very closely inspired by past designs. 

The new LA Kings logo is the latest example, taking us back to the 1990s. Is it just part of a trend towards nostalgia, or are teams finally recognising that their noughties rebrands got things wrong? (Also see our pick of the best NHL logos).

