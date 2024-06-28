The Anaheim Ducks' revived logo is more than just fan service

Classic design gets a modern makeover.

2024 Anaheim Ducks logo
(Image credit: Anaheim Ducks)

A sports team's logo can make or break a fanbase, so when an update is due it's got to score with supporters. Hockey team the Anaheim Ducks have hit the back of the net with their latest update, going back to the team's Orange County roots in a classic yet stylish new brand evolution.

Considered by fans to be one of the best sports logos (although I do sense a little bias at play), it was a smart move to revive the classic design. With a new vibrant and energised flair, the updated look has a contemporary edge while honouring the original logo beloved by fans. The Ducks prove that sometimes it's okay to stick to the classics – if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

