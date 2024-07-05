The return of the classic New York Jets logo has hit a snag

The designer wants compensation.

New York Jets logo
(Image credit: New York Jets)

We've commented before on the recent trend for sports teams to revert to old logo designs, from the Anaheim Ducks to the new LA Kings logo. Fan service? Perhaps. Others suggest laziness. But if the New York Jets were hoping their recent bout of nostalgia would allow them to avoid the cost of creating a new logo, it appears they may have a problem.

The designer of the New York Jets logo is now suing the team, claiming that he wasn't paid for the readopted design when he first created it back in the 1970s.

