Adidas has a fresh new logo for its new 2026 World Cup kits. Featuring a UV print that unveils a hidden monogram, the logo-within-a-logo design is a playful twist on the brand's iconic emblem.

Thanks to its style influence on and off the pitch, the Adidas logo is widely considered one of the best sports logos of all time. Combining fashion and function, the new kit design is a subtle yet elevated reinvention of the brand's iconic identity.

(Image credit: Opaleak/Adidas)

Revealed by Footy Headlines, the new World Cup kits feature Adidas' iconic Three Stripe design, which appears fairly innocuous to the naked eye. A closer inspection reveals a repeated three-stripe pattern within the main logo, creating a 3D holographic effect when viewed under UV light.

Not only does the UV design motif add an extra layer of visual flair, but it also serves to help fans authenticate their World Cup merch against counterfeit replicas. Understated yet playful, Adidas' new logo is a perfect example of how the finer details can elevate an already iconic design.

For more creative inspiration, take a look at the lessons we've learned from Nike, adidas and their competitors or check out the best fashion logos.