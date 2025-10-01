President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, has come under fire for her new merchandise line, which allegedly 'copies' Travis Kelce‘s Tru Kolors logo. The simple varsity-style design instantly drew comparisons, with many of Kelce's fans sweeping in to call out the issue.

Logo design disputes are nothing new on the internet, but with an impassioned crowd of sports fans and Swifites behind him, Kelce has been staunchly defended. While neither party has yet to comment on the situation, that hasn't stopped supporters on both sides from disputing the design controversy.

Live now at https://t.co/n43nmju2TF (link in bio)! This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here. Launching this line has been such an exciting project. From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted… pic.twitter.com/9f7JnDpiplSeptember 25, 2025

Taking to X, Kai Trump debuted her collection of custom sweatshirts bearing the 'KT' varsity logo. The post was soon picked up by Kelce fans who called out the design, comparing it to the logo of his sportswear and lifestyle brand Tru Kolors, launched back in 2019. Featured proudly in his recent collection with American Eagle, Tru Kolors' logo has remained a consistent part of Kelce's brand.

"Wow your logo looks like a cheap rip off of Tru Kolors", one X user responded. "You may want to think twice, your logo is already trademarked by American Eagle/Travis Kelce. Of course, you’re a Trump so you think you can do whatever you want with no repercussions," one commenter on X shadily added.

(Image credit: American Eagle/Tru Kolors/Travis Kelce)

As we've seen with past design disputes, such as the BU logo brand war, the simplicity of these varsity-style logos often leads to similarities and inevitable design quarrels. Even Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, was dragged into her own controversy surrounding the Toronto Sceptres logo, proving that fans are quick on the pulse when it comes to design disputes.