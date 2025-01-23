Taylor Swift should probably take a look at the Toronto Sceptres logo

News
By
published

Swifties can't shake off the similarities.

Toronto Sceptres logo/Taylor Swift in the shake it off music video
(Image credit: Toronto Sceptres/Vevo)

Eagle-eyed Swifties have noticed a logo dupe from none other than the PWHL's Toronto Sceptres. The hockey team's logo bares a striking resemblance to Miss Swift's iconic cheerleader uniform in the Shake it Off music video, and while that alone wasn't enough to cause any bad blood, the hockey team's Swift-inspired branding move could mean they're not out of the woods just yet.

The best logos are often famed for their originality and symbolism, and while the Toronto Sceptres have carved their own unique identity, the parallels to Taylor's outfit are hard to deny. With an almost identical colour palette and composition, I'm astounded that there hasn't been any copyright trouble so far.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles