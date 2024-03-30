5 times Taylor Swift was brilliant at branding

By Adam England
published

She's clearly talented, but she's got an impressive business brain too.

Taylor Swift Reputation album cover, Eras Tour T-shirt, Midnights album vinyl
(Image credit: Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift is everywhere. Whether it’s discussion about her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department (we even joined in), coverage of her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, or tweets about missing out on tickets to the Eras tour, it’s hard to go five minutes without hearing about her, rivalling even the most iconic brands.

In an era where we have more music than ever before at our fingertips, she’s one of those artists who is a bona fide global icon in the same way the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Britney Spears have been before her. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam England
Adam England

Adam is a freelance journalist covering culture and lifestyle, with over five years’ of experience and a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. He’s previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Independent, Vice and Dazed, and was Senior Editor at DogTime.com from 2022 to 2023. When he’s not writing, he’s probably drinking coffee, listening to live music, or tinkering with his Apple devices.

Related articles