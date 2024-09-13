Trump’s Taylor Swift inspired merch is incredibly petty

News
By
published

Looks like ‘Swifties for Kamala’ struck a nerve.

Trump Campaign Taylor Swift Eras Tour inspired merchandise
(Image credit: Trump Campaign)

Donald Trump has waged war on the Swifties by releasing a new t-shirt replicating the singer's iconic Eras Tour merchandise. Seemingly a response to Taylor Swift's recent endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the petty merch drop is a sleazy parody that's painfully cringeworthy for Trump supporters and Swifties alike.

Creating impactful branding is all about standing out from the crowd to carve your own identity, yet Trump's copycat merch is a low blow that does very little to represent his personal brand. While it's no easy task to reach the same infamous heights of the Republican red MAGA hat, coming for Miss Swift and her fans is a strange choice that does little to aid Trump's already bizarre campaign train.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles