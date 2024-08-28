Donald Trump’s NFT trading cards are back and cringier than ever

Donald Trump has unveiled a selection of digital trading cards starring the Republican presidential candidate in a series of bizarre hyper-patriotic scenarios. While they're not exactly the Top Trumps cards I remember from my younger years, their uncanny design and quite frankly, overflattering depiction of the former reality star is a hilarious (and slightly cringe-inducing) spectacle.

It's not the first time the self-proclaimed "crypto president" has ventured into the world of NFTs, but the new 'America First' edition is one for the history books for all the wrong reasons. With 'exclusive' cards that look like they're lazily slopped straight from a primitive AI image generator, I'm astounded that there has been an ongoing demand for Trump NFTs since the first batch was released back in late 2022.

This is a real video Donald Trump just posted pic.twitter.com/YigJ26hrAfAugust 27, 2024

There are fifty unique designs to collect and what's more, they only retail for a humble $99 each – he's really spoiling us here folks. Collectors can get their hands on exclusive collectable cards like 'sneakerhead' Trump sporting his gaudy gold shoes, or 'Greatest of all Time' Trump stood awkwardly in front of a backdrop of rippling American flags.

If that wasn't enough to convince you, lucky Trump fans who purchase fifteen or more cards will receive an exclusive 'Official Debate Card' featuring a slither of the 'knockout' suit that Trump wore during his debate with Joe Biden. What's more, diehard fans who buy seventy-five cards (yes, seventy-five) get an invite to a gala dinner hosted at Trump's country club in Jupiter, Florida. That's only $7,425 in total, what a steal.

Donald Trump NFT trading card featuring a cutting from his 'knockout' suit from the debate with Joe Biden (Image credit: Collect Trump Cards)

Trump's early NFT mugshot trading cards were arguably pretty abysmal, but it seems the designs are only getting worse. Strangely it seems fitting that during such an unprecedented electoral campaign train, we'd be blessed with more cringey absurdity from the Republican candidate. On the flip side, new Democrat candidate Kamala Harris has been winning the hearts of Gen Z voters with her Charli XCX Brat summer branding, but with a while to go before election day on 5 November, I'm anticipating more bizarre antics from both sides.