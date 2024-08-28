Donald Trump’s NFT trading cards are back and cringier than ever

The 'America First' collection is his worst yet.

Donald Trump NFT trading cards from Collect Trump Cards
(Image credit: Collect Trump Cards)

Donald Trump has unveiled a selection of digital trading cards starring the Republican presidential candidate in a series of bizarre hyper-patriotic scenarios. While they're not exactly the Top Trumps cards I remember from my younger years, their uncanny design and quite frankly, overflattering depiction of the former reality star is a hilarious (and slightly cringe-inducing) spectacle.

It's not the first time the self-proclaimed "crypto president" has ventured into the world of NFTs, but the new 'America First' edition is one for the history books for all the wrong reasons. With 'exclusive' cards that look like they're lazily slopped straight from a primitive AI image generator, I'm astounded that there has been an ongoing demand for Trump NFTs since the first batch was released back in late 2022.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

