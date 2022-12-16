The 5 worst Donald Trump NFT trading card designs

Donald Trump (remember him?) recently revealed via his Truth Social app (remember that?) that he would soon be making a "major announcement" – and now we know exactly what it is. It's a series of utterly ridiculous, terribly photoshopped collectible NFT trading cards. Major news indeed.

Available for just $99 each, the cards feature Trump's head superimposed on various bodies, with results varying from really terrible to really, really terrible. Looks like we have a last minute contender for our list of the worst graphic design fails of the year. (Confused? Check out our 'What is an NFT' guide.)

The card collection (which, criminally, is not titled Trump Cards) includes 45,000 NFTs consisting of abominably photoshopped portrayals of Trump as cowboy, Trump as elephant rider, Trump as superhero, etc. etc. And if you buy 45 of them (that's $4,500 worth of dodgy jpegs), you get dinner with the former president. What's not to like? We won't answer that. Instead, let's take a look at the worst of the worst designs.

Image 1 of 5 Homelander's let himself go (Image credit: collecttrumpcards.com) Those paint strokes are just so 2010 (Image credit: collecttrumpcards.com) Is that head Photoshopped in? I have a suspicion it's Photoshopped in (Image credit: collecttrumpcards.com) Again, not entirely sure that's Trump's body. Just a hunch (Image credit: collecttrumpcards.com) Yikes (Image credit: collecttrumpcards.com)

Indeed, if you told me these were spat out by an AI art generator, I'd believe you – except for the fact that they're weirder than even the weirdest art created with DALL-E 2. From Kia's illegible new logo to that Sonic controller, we've seen plenty of design fails in 2022 – but these appear to have trumped them all.

