Trump’s new Presidential portrait beefs up his broody personal rebrand

The ex reality star wants a serious new image.

Trump&#039;s new June 2025 Presidential Portrait
(Image credit: Getty Images/The White House)

US President Donald Trump has unveiled his new portrait – the second since his return to power back in January 2025. While at first glance the new depiction appears fairly similar to its predecessor, finer details reveal a broodier era for the President, with a newfound refinement steeped in seriousness.

Trump's portrait is much more than a simple picture, it's a symbol of his brand. Half head of state, half influencer, Trump's no stranger to creating impactful branding that resonates with a certain audience. His austere rebrand is a mediated effort to shed his old identity, attempting to leave a legacy fit for a leader, rather than a businessman-cum-reality-star.

