US President Donald Trump has unveiled his new portrait – the second since his return to power back in January 2025. While at first glance the new depiction appears fairly similar to its predecessor, finer details reveal a broodier era for the President, with a newfound refinement steeped in seriousness.

Trump's portrait is much more than a simple picture, it's a symbol of his brand. Half head of state, half influencer, Trump's no stranger to creating impactful branding that resonates with a certain audience. His austere rebrand is a mediated effort to shed his old identity, attempting to leave a legacy fit for a leader, rather than a businessman-cum-reality-star.

NEW OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL PORTRAIT JUST DROPPED 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mmDIGRRJNiJune 2, 2025

Revealed in a video posted to social media, Trump's new portrait was the work of White House photographer Daniel Torok. Compared to his January inauguration portrait, Trump's latest portrayal has a clean-cut look, featuring a black background and dramatic lighting with a more intentional feel. His previously blue tie has been swapped out for a bold Republican red, while his facial expression and American flag pin remain unchanged.

As with the previous portrait, the composition and facial expression are evocative of Trump's 2023 mugshot – perhaps as a subtle yet intentional reclamation of the controversy. Doing away with the old portrait's jarring bottom-lit contrast, the new portrait has a more official feel, while the plain black background brings focus to the subject, unlike the tepid patriotism created by the suggestion of an American flag in the previous portraits.

Trump's 2017 portrait vs January 2025. (Image credit: Trump Vance administration)

While small, the changes to Trump's portrait signal a serious evolution for the president, redefining how he'll be immortalised as a leader for years to come. From viral meme to brooding leader, Trump's Presidential reign, as told by his portraiture, demonstrates the power of visuals in building, maintaining and evolving a personal brand.

You only have to look at Trump's reaction to his official painted presidential portrait to see that the US leader is keen to curate his public appearance. For more branding insight, take a look at the patriotic (and painfully unsubtle) new White House logo.