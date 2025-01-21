Trump’s patriotic new White House logo is painfully unsubtle

To commemorate Donald Trump's return to office, the White House has released a new logo design that bucks the trend of previous administrations. A dark twist on the light and breezy appeal of Biden's White House logo, the new design is intricately detailed and unmistakably patriotic, bringing the promise of a new era for America.

The best logos of all time often make a statement with subtle design details, yet Trump's new White House logo leaves nothing to interpretation, flying the flag high in a statement of authority. A symbolic strengthening of the institution and its new leadership, Trump's new White House logo is a wordless reclamation of power.

The White House got a new logo at NOON ET today.With every administration, a new logo is created and used on everything from official letterhead to the backdrop in the briefing room.The logo for Trump's second term looks significantly jazzed up.#WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/u9Su6J368BJanuary 20, 2025

During his first presidential run, Trump's 2017 White House logo followed the typical conventions of previous designs with minimalist bold line work and a deep navy colour palette. While the 2025 design nods to its predecessor, it amplifies the details with intricate linework, creating a stately appearance that recentres the logo as a symbol of the institution. The American flag accents the design in a brash pop of colour, adding a distinctly patriotic embellishment to the logo.

As we saw with Trump's new presidential portrait, this distinct U-turn to darker, more authoritative branding signals a shift in his public persona. Whether the change is simply an attempt to rebrand after his 2017 presidency, or a more serious omen for the future is unclear – what we know for certain is that patriotism and power are at the centre of Trump's new era. For more design news, take a look at The Economist's imposing magazine cover that tackles 'The Trumpification of American policy’.