Trump’s patriotic new White House logo is painfully unsubtle

News
By
published

Intricate design meets brash symbolism

The White House logo 2025
(Image credit: The White House)

To commemorate Donald Trump's return to office, the White House has released a new logo design that bucks the trend of previous administrations. A dark twist on the light and breezy appeal of Biden's White House logo, the new design is intricately detailed and unmistakably patriotic, bringing the promise of a new era for America.

The best logos of all time often make a statement with subtle design details, yet Trump's new White House logo leaves nothing to interpretation, flying the flag high in a statement of authority. A symbolic strengthening of the institution and its new leadership, Trump's new White House logo is a wordless reclamation of power.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles