Trump takes over Washington monument for imposing magazine cover

Another day, another Trump magazine cover – this time it's The Economist's turn to spotlight the recent charades of the Republican candidate. In a simple yet striking reimagining of the Washington Monument, the slick cover is a powerful commentary on Trump's towering influence on the capital.

While it's been a tumultuous electoral race, this year's campaign train has birthed some of the best magazine covers of all time. While it's no easy task to capture the current climate of America's political sphere, The Economist's latest cover proves that stripped-back design can be a nuanced and powerful statement of its own.

(Image credit: The Economist)

Titled 'The Trumpification of American policy', the latest issue is a striking commentary on Trump's power. Replacing the iconic Washington Monument with Trump's infamous red tie, the imposing imagery reflects the rise of Trump's ideology within American politics, claiming that "Whoever becomes America’s president, Donald Trump’s ideas will win". It attests to the power of Trump's personal branding, as the imagery of the towering red tie metamorphosises from a Republican identifier to a striking symbol of Trump himself.

We've seen plenty of thought-provoking magazine covers already during this year's presidential campaign, from Time Magazine's iconic Kamala Harris cover design to The Atlantic's provocative magazine cover that many Trump supporters seemed to misinterpret. With not long to go until election day on 5 November, I'm anxiously anticipating the onslaught of magazine covers that will inevitably drop after America's next president is announced.