Trump takes over Washington monument for imposing magazine cover
The Economist tackles 'The Trumpification of American policy’.
Another day, another Trump magazine cover – this time it's The Economist's turn to spotlight the recent charades of the Republican candidate. In a simple yet striking reimagining of the Washington Monument, the slick cover is a powerful commentary on Trump's towering influence on the capital.
While it's been a tumultuous electoral race, this year's campaign train has birthed some of the best magazine covers of all time. While it's no easy task to capture the current climate of America's political sphere, The Economist's latest cover proves that stripped-back design can be a nuanced and powerful statement of its own.
Titled 'The Trumpification of American policy', the latest issue is a striking commentary on Trump's power. Replacing the iconic Washington Monument with Trump's infamous red tie, the imposing imagery reflects the rise of Trump's ideology within American politics, claiming that "Whoever becomes America’s president, Donald Trump’s ideas will win". It attests to the power of Trump's personal branding, as the imagery of the towering red tie metamorphosises from a Republican identifier to a striking symbol of Trump himself.
We've seen plenty of thought-provoking magazine covers already during this year's presidential campaign, from Time Magazine's iconic Kamala Harris cover design to The Atlantic's provocative magazine cover that many Trump supporters seemed to misinterpret. With not long to go until election day on 5 November, I'm anxiously anticipating the onslaught of magazine covers that will inevitably drop after America's next president is announced.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.
Related articles
- Powerful animal charity ads illuminate the healing power of pets
- Crafting the complex creature art of New World: Aeternum
- Viral video explains how Apple hides a ‘tiny middle finger’ to The Beatles in every Mac
- 5 tips for getting started in indie game development - GameMaker's winning dev shares his advice