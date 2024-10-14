Trump takes over Washington monument for imposing magazine cover

The Economist tackles 'The Trumpification of American policy’.

The Economist &#039;The Trumpification of American policy&#039; issue
(Image credit: The Economist)

Another day, another Trump magazine cover – this time it's The Economist's turn to spotlight the recent charades of the Republican candidate. In a simple yet striking reimagining of the Washington Monument, the slick cover is a powerful commentary on Trump's towering influence on the capital.

While it's been a tumultuous electoral race, this year's campaign train has birthed some of the best magazine covers of all time. While it's no easy task to capture the current climate of America's political sphere, The Economist's latest cover proves that stripped-back design can be a nuanced and powerful statement of its own.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

