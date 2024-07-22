Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden in iconic Time Magazine cover design

The Vice President steps into the frame.

Time Magazine
(Image credit: Time/Future)

Three weeks ago Time magazine ran a pretty brutal cover following Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump. Filled with red negative space, the cover depicted a tiny Biden appearing to wander listlessly into the distance. And now, with the announcement that Biden has dropped out of the presidential race, the magazine has issued a brilliant sequel. 

The new design features vice president Kamala Harris striding purposefully into the same cover, with Biden disappearing to the side. The current president has thrown his support for the Democratic nomination behind Harris. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

