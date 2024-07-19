This Trump x Biden magazine cover is making my skin crawl

New York Magazine strips back the bravado.

New York Magazine Health Issue cover
(Image credit: New York Magazine)

New York Magazine wins the award for one of the most disturbing front covers I've ever seen. The provocative Trump and Biden 'Health Issue' cover is a stark reflection of the American presidential candidates – an exposé made to trigger a reaction with its clinical candidness.

When it comes to creating a successful magazine cover design, there's no strict formula. Whether you're going for sleek design, playful illustration or in this case, arresting (and slightly traumatising) visuals, your cover has to stand out among the crowd. While it's by no means comfortable viewing, New York Magazine's latest cover is undoubtedly a thought-provoking piece that will stick with many of us for some time (for better or for worse).

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

