I’m delightfully disturbed by this stylish magazine cover - what do you see?

The devil's in the details.

magazine cover by Javier Jaén
(Image credit: Javier Jaén)

Design fans are loving the creativity of this Italian magazine cover created by graphic artist Javier Jaén. Taken from an edition of the independent news magazine Internazionale, the stylish front page covers the touchy subject of the death of cinema, asking if this is "The End of Hollywood" with a punchy and playful visual.

Creating a good cover design, whether book, zine or beyond, requires an attention-grabbing precision that's hard to master. While this Internazionale cover is simplistic, its subtle striking design masterfully tells a story through imagery alone, winning the favour of Reddits most opinionated design fans. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

