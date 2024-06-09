I’m delightfully disturbed by this stylish magazine cover - what do you see?

Design fans are loving the creativity of this Italian magazine cover created by graphic artist Javier Jaén. Taken from an edition of the independent news magazine Internazionale, the stylish front page covers the touchy subject of the death of cinema, asking if this is "The End of Hollywood" with a punchy and playful visual.

Creating a good cover design, whether book, zine or beyond, requires an attention-grabbing precision that's hard to master. While this Internazionale cover is simplistic, its subtle striking design masterfully tells a story through imagery alone, winning the favour of Reddits most opinionated design fans.

The arresting graphic features an old-fashioned red-and-white striped popcorn bucket, with what looks to be popcorn spilling out of it. Upon closer inspection, the kernels are miniature skulls – a dark yet poignant reflection of the feature discussing "The End of Hollywood". Set against a pink background, the bold design has a misleading nonchalance that creates a disturbing visual dissonance.

"Brilliant concept," one user wrote in response on the r/DesignPorn subreddit. "Internazionale always has interesting designs for their covers! I still keep many of them because of this," another added.

But while this design might be a feast for the eyes, the recent popcorn bucket design trend has been equally disturbing (in a completely different way). I'm looking at you Dune: Part Two. For more design inspiration check out TIME's simple yet powerful Trump cover illustration.