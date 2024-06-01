TIME’s Trump cover illustration is simple yet powerful

Once again Donald Trump has got his wish – he's on the front cover of TIME magazine – just not quite in the way he probably hoped for. After the former president was found guilty of falsifying business records in a hush-money scandal, TIME released a surprisingly stylish cover to commemorate the news.

Cover design (whether book, magazine or beyond) can tell a story all in itself. Created by visual artist Edel Rodriguez, the simple yet striking illustration not only encompasses a prominent historical moment but expertly does so in a punchy and poignant style.

TIME's new cover: Donald Trump found guilty on all counts https://t.co/70OiNKeKF7 pic.twitter.com/BkMv0tSLvkMay 30, 2024

Set to release on 24 June, the sleek cover design was first launched to readers on X. It features a gavel in action, coming down on a soundblock that resembles Trump's face, complete with signature orange skin and bright yellow hair. The design was met with instant fanfare, with one user commenting "I need this in a large print, framed," while another chimed in with high praise, calling it "The most beautiful, brilliant, perfect cover of all time!"

It's not the first time Edel has created an ingenious Trump-themed cover for TIME. In the past, he has depicted the impeached president as a wrecking ball, a baby on a nuclear bomb and even a peach, among many other satirical and provoking artworks. Edel's signature graphic style has earned him well-deserved virality, capturing the political climate with a refined eye, proving that clean timeless design reigns supreme.

