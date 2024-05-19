"Eat rejection for breakfast": Illustrator Hazel Mead on how to kickstart your art career

It was, but I'm really glad I did it because it showed that I had the guts to go and do that. It made me realise I had it within me and that's always been something that's helped me. I know that's one of my strengths now. I have the guts to go for things and that's got me a lot of work – even if at the time I wasn't directing it the right way.

At the same time, it was slowly chipping away at my confidence because it's a lot of no's to take on, but I'm better at handling the no's now. It's about learning to brush it off and realising it's not personal. Maybe you're the right person at the wrong time. Maybe your portfolio isn't developed enough. It's all a learning curve.

If you throw enough shit at the wall, it sticks. Especially as a freelance illustrator skills, you have to have a bit of a thick skin and prepare for the no's. If you give up on your first no, then you're not going to get anywhere.

That's why I say freelance isn't for everyone because it's a lot of constant outreach. You're not just an illustrator, you're a whole business person. You're doing all the admin, all the marketing, all the outreach, and the drawing itself or the client negotiation. I love that, but it's not for everyone.