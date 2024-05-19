"Eat rejection for breakfast": Illustrator Hazel Mead on how to kickstart your art career

By
published

The artist shares the importance of following what you love.

Headshot of artist Hazel Mead
(Image credit: Hazel Mead)

It can be daunting to enter the art world when you're just starting out – something that artist Hazel Mead knows only too well. As part of our 'Kickstart your art career' series, I sat down with Hazel to discuss her journey as an illustrator, from networking nightmares to big breakthroughs.

Hazel studied fine art and illustration at Coventry University. Since then she has had a diverse and impactful career, creating illustrations that expertly blend beautiful imagery with inclusive and meaningful stories. Unafraid to challenge the narrative and tackle the taboo, Hazel's work is a shining example of art with impact, using joyful illustration to destigmatise life's important truths.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

