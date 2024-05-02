"Covid was really the making of us": A day in the life of syn co-founder Chris Newell

My day usually starts by addressing any urgent issues that may have come up overnight or in the morning, and I might even take a call on my way to the office before 9am to handle any pressing matters before the day officially begins. Once I’m at the office, I’ll greet everyone and then check in with the creative team to ensure they understand any new projects they are working on and have everything they need to proceed.

Following that, I’ll do informal follow-ups on ongoing projects, reviewing any feedback I might have provided the previous day and discuss any necessary points. While moving around the studio, I’ll often get asked impromptu questions that help guide projects or provide direction to clients. Meetings typically start around 9:30 am, covering various topics such as client interactions, business strategies, or team-related discussions.

Throughout the day, there are milestone check-ins where the entire team working on a specific project gathers to review progress and provide aligned feedback for creative direction. By around 11:30 am, I finally sit down at my desk to go through emails and messages that require immediate attention. After clearing those tasks, I try to dedicate 1-2 hours of focused time on a priority project or upcoming deadline, while also addressing any team messages or emails to ensure project continuity.

Post lunch, there are usually one or two more scheduled meetings, followed by another session of focused work for a couple of hours if possible. Towards late afternoon, I quickly circle back to the studio for any spontaneous creative discussions or project alignments that may be necessary on-the-fly. As the day progresses, project presentations start coming in for final approval or feedback before they are sent out by the end of the day.

As the day winds down, my focus shifts to key projects with imminent deadlines, collaborating closely with the creative and client services teams to ensure they are on track and aligning creatively with the brief. This routine helps me stay organised and helps ensure projects are moving forward smoothly and efficiently. If there are any additional time constraints or resources that are necessary, we will have a discussion with Jo, our studio manager, who will collaborate with us to arrange the required time with the appropriate person and skillset.

Afterward, I will assist the creative team with any projects that require a final touch or provide final approval for anything that need to be sent to the client, printed, or produced. Just before I wrap up for the day, I will address any urgent messages or emails, review my calendar for the next day, and schedule any necessary tasks. Lastly, I will check in with any remaining colleagues in the office to ensure all is ok before heading home.