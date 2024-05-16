"Less is always more in animation": a day in the life of senior animator Jonathan Pui

I’ve recently become a morning person so I’m up pretty early these days. With a sketchbook always on hand, I love starting my day doodling with breakfast. I’ve tried to make a habit of it by spending 5-10 minutes just sketching. Drawing a simple shape like a square or circle, and turning that into something; either a character, a pattern, or whatever else comes off the page. It’s a fun, low commitment exercise that helps generate ideas for the day ahead.

On the commute to work, I’m usually tuning into a podcast. Some interesting motion specific podcasts I’ve followed over the years include School Of Motion, Motion Hatch, and the Collective Podcast. I also enjoy the A Small Voice, a podcast which focuses on photography.

My day at Never Sit Still begins with project dailies, to see what’s on for the day. Each day is different depending on the stage of each project. I could be working on anything from storyboard sketches, look development and style frames, research and development, animation, or battling with the computer with final renders.

A quick game of pool breaks up the day with lunch with the team. I end the day with a quick WIP check in to see what everyone has been up to, set any renders off to render overnight and head home.