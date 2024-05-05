"There's no substitute for hard work”: Warhammer’s Thomas Elliott on how to kickstart your art career

By Natalie Fear
published

The sci-fi and fantasy artist shares the importance of taking your time.

Thomas Elliott art
(Image credit: Thomas Elliott)

Breaking into the industry can be a tricky time in any young artist's career – once you've honed your skills, there's no official guide to success. As part of our 'Kickstart your art career' series, I sat down with sci-fi and fantasy artist Thomas Elliott to find out how he got his big break. 

Beginning his career as a Warhammer artist for Games Workshop, Thomas forged an impressive portfolio, eventually migrating to become art director at Arch Villain Games. Currently working as a freelance illustrator, his artwork has a Lovecraftian influence, combining his fine art painting skills with an immersive imagination.  

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

