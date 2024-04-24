Bonkers ideas, Barbie and preventing burnout: a day in the life of Katie Peake, co-founder of Backlash

By Rosie Hilder
published

"Experiential design is one of the only ways to speak directly to customers," says Katie.

themed popup for Barbie and makeup brand
(Image credit: Backlash)

Katie Peake is co-founder of Backlash, a brand experience agency that specialises in retail and beauty. Starting out as a designer for a shopper marketing agency working for FMCG brands such as Asda and Greggs, Katie then progressed into a range of art director roles, where she discovered the emerging worlds of experiential and brand experiences. 

As creative director of an agency, she created globally recognised experiential work for multimillion pound client Coca-Cola and has since set up Backlash with her two business partners. I caught up with her recently as part of our Day in the life series, to discuss the freedom that comes with experiential marketing, how Backlash aims to rehabilitate burntout creatives and the importance of not hiding your true self at work.

