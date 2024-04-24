Bonkers ideas, Barbie and preventing burnout: a day in the life of Katie Peake, co-founder of Backlash

I set up Backlash seven years ago. Firstly, from a creative point of view, I had been the creative director at a number of agencies and had become frustrated that my creative work was being watered down and not being put in front of the client as I wanted it to be seen. I believed the only way that I could get around that was by setting up my own agency so I could put my disruptive and brave ideas in front of clients myself.

Secondly, Backlash is all about looking after the people that work for us. That's why it's called Backlash, we look after people and we genuinely care about our employees. Backlash mainly started because I believe that the industry doesn't look after creative talent and I often feel that the creative talent in advertising is exploited and not nourished or nurtured, so Backlash aims to rehabilitate burnt out creatives by offering them a 9 to 5 role where we stop at 5 pm, and we don't work beyond those hours. We encourage all employees to have a life outside of work and we have flexible working so you're in the office for some days and at home for others and also have ample benefits. Mental health is a massive importance too, especially knowing that creatives are more susceptible to mental health problems, so Backlash was created as a safe space for creative minds.

I have learnt – as I always suspected – that you don't have to have an agency model that looks like all the other ones out there. By nurturing my team and the talent within the agency, staff turnover is very low. We have healthy work life balances and the creative output of the agency is what is winning us industry awards, client recognition and repeat projects coming our way.