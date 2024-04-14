"Animation and art runs through us all": Inside the world of Bomper studio

By 3D World staff
( 3D World )
published

Catching up with Emlyn Davies and Mark Procter of Wales-based animation studio Bomper on its 10th anniversary.

Bomper Studio
Foo Fighters’ Chasing Birds video by Bomper Studios. (Image credit: Bomper Studio)

There’s something happening in Wales right now as new creative shoots begin to emerge in the animation industry. One of those bright shoots is Bomper Studio, an indie animation setup based in Caerphilly. 

Recently, 3D World had the opportunity to hold a deep-dive conversation with Emlyn Davies, Bomper’s founder and executive creative director, and technical animator Mark Procter about the studio’s creative spirit, as well as its emerging position within the Welsh animation industry. It’s a thoughtful and inspiring introspection about making the creative leap.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

Related articles