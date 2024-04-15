"We wanted to ensure we weren't just copying what's out there": How we made Linearity Move

Malte Brilatus: It began with the idea from Linearity’s CEO, Vladimir Danila, who was also behind the original idea for Linearity Curve, previously Vectornator, a vector graphics software that has built a strong fanbase over the years.

He suggested a new motion design product that would complement Linearity Curve, considering the stagnant market for motion design and the steep learning curve of existing tools. It began as a broad vision, leading us to delve into questions like who the target user would be and what kind of animations they would be able to create.

But before even getting into those details, we started exploring the world of animation, which has a rich history full of fascinating stories. We grabbed some popcorn and immersed ourselves in hundreds of animations across different genres. We also talked with various types of creators to understand their pain points and familiarised ourselves with the revered 12 principles of animation.

While becoming familiar with various jargon and processes, we discovered that animators are motivated by beautiful storytelling. However, creating such stories with the current set of tools in the market is a lengthy, high-effort, and meticulous process. Therefore, Linearity Move needed to be simple to use.

Yash Arora: In parallel, the business plan was being drafted, which helped us strategize the segment of the market we want to target. We spoke with marketing designers and learned about the various types of animation assets they would want to create and the process they undergo to tell their stories. Thus, Linearity Move aimed to cater to both large teams and individual designers equally well.

Our vision meetings were a team favourite as they helped us shape the first alpha versions of Move via rapid prototypes. Once we had the vision, we had to break it down into executables and continually validate it to ensure that every piece fits together nicely and remains aligned with the vision. We also reevaluate to tweak the vision along the way.