"Awards recognise that we are creating the best work in the world": a day in the life of Vinay Mistry

Vinay Mistry is a multi-award winning executive creative director at DesignStudio. With over a decade of experience, he has led projects for brands such as the BBC, Bentley, Williams F1, Mind, the English Cricket Board and Virgin. He also lectures across the UK and leads the the Popped Corn Collective, an international group of designers that love to create, explore and experiment.

As part of our day in the life series, we caught up with him to find out more about his influences, what motivates him and what his working day looks like.

Tell me about a typical day in your role A typical day starts with briefing the team. It’s where we set our ambition and vision for each project with clear outcomes on the creative. Client presentations are peppered throughout the day, alongside rounds of project crits or pitches and internal management catchups.

What project are you the most proud of and why? The project that I’m most proud of is Mind , the mental health charity. It’s an organisation close to my heart and creating a brand for them that truly brings their internal spirit to life means we get to help those that need their support the most.

DesignStudio's created a new brand strategy, typeface and design assets for the charity Mind (Image credit: DesignStudio)

What first attracted you to design? I love movie poster design, in particular 80s action with Arnold Schwarzenegger. It was the mixture of imagery and copy that gives an instant snapshot of a film. Since then I knew I wanted to be a visual storyteller.

How did you start your career? I started off interning for Landor and working at Interbrand. They gave me the branding education to understand how to create a visual identity and solve challenges in a super creative way.

DesignStudio aimed to help shift perception to make Panasonic more recognised for its personal grooming products (Image credit: DesignStudio)

Tell me about the Popped Corn Collective Popped Corn Collective is a group of friends based around the world but closely collaborating on design experimentation. We have our own individual projects where we share ideas and sketches and use new tech like AI and generators to create visuals humans cannot.

How important are awards to you? Very important! Awards recognise that we are creating the best work in the world and that we are shaping the design narrative across the industry. They serve as a validation that our work ranks alongside the very best.

DesignStudio's work for Centre Parcs won a Brand Impact Award (Image credit: DesignStudio)

How inclusive is the design industry in 2024? It’s improved but it still needs to move forward. Most people in the design industry have creative connections or go to prestigious design universities, which gives them greater access. We know that talented creatives outside of this circle don’t often get a chance to get in, so it's our responsibility to reach out and connect with them, giving them the chance to showcase their skills.

What do you do when you get stuck for ideas? I talk to everyone. People both in and out of design help me look at problems from different perspectives. This helps me find solutions that I wouldn’t naturally think of.

An example of DesignStudio's work for TheFork (Image credit: DesignStudio)

What career advice would you give your younger self? Stay persistent, recognise your worth and know that you can succeed if you keep trying. Learn from everyone around you and be comfortable with change and advice, even if at the time it makes you feel nervous.

You can see more of Vinay's work at the www.design.studio .