"Awards recognise that we are creating the best work in the world": a day in the life of Vinay Mistry

By Joseph Foley
published

DesignStudio's executive creative director tells us about his work, influences and the importance of talking to everyone.

Vinay Mistry
(Image credit: Vinay Mistry)

Vinay Mistry is a multi-award winning executive creative director at DesignStudio. With over a decade of experience, he has led projects for brands such as the BBC, Bentley, Williams F1, Mind, the English Cricket Board and Virgin. He also lectures across the UK and leads the the Popped Corn Collective, an international group of designers that love to create, explore and experiment.

As part of our day in the life series, we caught up with him to find out more about his influences, what motivates him and what his working day looks like.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles