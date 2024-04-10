I can't get enough of these hand painted book cover designs

By Daniel John
published

Dulux Heritage reimagines 12 literary classics.

Stepping into a bookshop can often feel akin to entering a gallery, with all manner of past and present graphic design trends on display. Book covers can range from the functional to the beautiful – and these new designs from Dulux Heritage certainly fit into the latter camp.

Dulux has reimagined 12 timeless literary classics with hand painted covers, pairing each novel with a hue from the Heritage range's 112 colours, chosen by Dulux's creative director. (For more creative inspiration, check out our colour theory guide).

Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.