'Censored' design might be the internet's favourite book cover

A design befitting Orwell's literary classic.

Nineteen Eighty-Four book cover
(Image credit: Penguin)

Bookshops can often feel like galleries – step inside, and you're greeting with a veritable what's what of past and current graphic design trends. But while literary design styles come and go, a few covers are timeless – such as this ingenious take on Orwell's dystopian classic Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Once again, Penguin's 2013 cover is setting Design Reddit alight, with fans fawning over its clever reference to the book's theme of authoritarian state censorship and the revision of history. Not that a book as iconic as Nineteen Eighty-Four needs judging by its cover, this is some of the most engaging book cover art we've seen.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

