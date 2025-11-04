Beloved children's book covers get dystopian makeunder
Designs warn of a worrying future.
Will the children of tomorrow recognise the idyllic natural scenes in some of today's best loved children's books? With global temperatures soaring and unprecedented climate disasters becoming more and more common, it's possible that they might wonder what dream world these books represent, and that has nothing to do with their storylines.
Ahead of COP30, 99designs by Vista has launched a campaign that turns beloved children's books into climate warnings. The project sees six designers from around the world reimagine childhood classics, placing iconic character designs in dystopian climate change nightmares.
The Little Mermaid is surrounded by the plastic bottles polluting our seas while Mr Smog becomes part of the Mr Men series.
The Wind in the Willows takes place in a toxic environment rather than the beautiful countryside so loved in the originals.
The Jungle Book sees Mowgli walk through a chopped-down forest, echoing the devastation caused by wildfires, and Dr Seuss becomes Dr Sewage, with the title One Fish, Two Fish getting a miserable makeover.
Even Winnie the Pooh has lost his beautiful natural habitat to industrialisation.
These redesigns provide a rather depressing visual commentary on the state of the environment today.
"Our community of designers is not only exceptionally talented, but deeply values-driven," says Patrick Llewellyn, CEO of 99designs by Vista.
"By reimagining the children’s stories we all grew up with through a climate lens, they’ve created something that feels both familiar and urgent, demonstrating how effective design can be at driving important conversations.
"Created by freelance designers across five continents, their creativity reminds us that the choices we make today will define the stories future generations around the world will inherit."
Find out more about this project at 99designs by Vista
