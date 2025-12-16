Metacritic has revealed the worst-scoring games of 2025, and sitting at number one is MindsEye, a game that arrived wrapped in promises of revamping how open worlds work and instead crashed headlong into its own hype.

Built by Build A Rocket Boy and led by Leslie Benzies, formerly of Grand Theft Auto fame, it was positioned as the start of something big: a new studio, a new universe, a confident swing at cinematic action on a blockbuster scale. What followed was something else entirely. Critics struggled with its lack of cohesion, uneven mechanics, and technical issues that marred any innovation. The gulf between intention and execution proved impossible to ignore.

Instead of a debut statement to reset the industry, MindsEye became a warning to curb the hype and focus on delivering. The same issue can be seen across the rest of Metacritic’s bottom ten. This isn’t a list dominated by throwaway releases or obscure curiosities. Many of these games arrived with a sense of expectation, sometimes driven by familiar names, sometimes by nostalgia, sometimes by sheer confidence in the pitch. But in 2025, that swagger wasn’t enough to succeed.

MindsEye was littered with bugs and dated design at launch. (Image credit: via @SynthPotato/X)

Blind ambition

One of the clearest lessons of 2025 is that ambition can’t replace polish. Marketing hype can't hide inherent problems. Several of the year’s lowest-rated games reached for scale, spectacle, or novelty and nostalgia without locking down the basics. The industry has spent years telling players to expect more – bigger worlds, deeper systems, richer stories – and players have listened. What they’re far less willing to accept now are games that feel unfinished, unfocused, or rushed out the door on the promise of future fixes.

As an aside, there's a growing trend for gamers to return to titles released on older console eras, such as the Xbox 360, because games were generally released in a playable state. I've personally had more fun replaying Splinter Cell Black List in 2025 on Xbox Series X (4K at a locked 30fps) than the likes MindsEye. (Read our list of the best hidden gems in 2025 for some good indie games.)

Back to Metacritic's worst 10, and there’s also a reminder here about the limits of brand power. Fire Emblem Shadows showed that even one of Nintendo’s most respected series can falter if its core appeal is diluted (this one released on Android and iOS), while Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition underlined a familiar truth about licensed games: recognition gets attention, not forgiveness. Players may arrive out of curiosity or loyalty, but they stay for design, pacing and care. Without those, even the strongest name quickly loses its shine.

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition had the brand but not the quality. (Image credit: GameMill)

The nostalgia problem

Then there’s nostalgia, still one of gaming’s most frequently used levers for discovery and game design, and one of its most dangerous. For every Ninja Gaiden Ragebound or Evercade collection, there's a Glover, a returning game that should have been an easy win, but instead it highlighted how much expectations have changed. Mechanics that once felt playful can now feel awkward without thoughtful reworking. Faithful reproduction isn’t enough on its own; revisiting the past requires interpretation and a clever push and pull between what worked and what needs to be reworked. (Just as Nightdive Studios explained in our interview.)

What connects these games isn’t a lack of talent or ideas. It’s a misjudgement of what modern players value. In a year filled with titles that demonstrated restraint, craft, and clarity of vision, when a small team matched ambition with attainable goals in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the worst-reviewed games of 2025 stand out for trying to shortcut that process. They leaned on hype, history, or familiarity instead of refinement.

MindsEye may top the list, and it could redeem itself with fixes and updates as No Man's Sky and Cyberpunk 2077 have done, but the story Metacritic’s rankings tell is much broader. This is what happens when expectations are carefully built or perhaps left to run wild. It's not a new story; gaming is strewn with the carcasses of games that overpromised and underdelivered, from Daikatana to Anthem. The difference is that in 2025, players noticed.

Glover had the retro game nostalgia, but failed to update its flaws. (Image credit: Piko Interactive LLC)

Visit Metacritic to discover the full Metacritic 10 worst games of 2025.