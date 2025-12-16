Last-minute shopper? These unusual gifts will arrive before Xmas
From Captain America's Shield to Pac-Man pixel lights, something is bound to be a winner here.
If, like me, you tend to leave everything until the last minute – then here's your friendly reminder that Christmas is just over a week away. That means there are limited days remaining to get things ordered in and delivered on time if you're shopping online.
Don't stress just yet. I've put together a collection below of weird, geeky, wonderful, and unusual gifts that will arrive before Christmas if you order RIGHT NOW. Personally, I'm extremely tempted by the Captain America shield, but I just don't have the space for it in my house right now (at least that's what I keep repeating in my head).
If you need some more inspo, take a look at my guide to gift ideas for Stranger Things fans, or we also have collections rounding up the best gifts for DIY creatives, as well as deceptively cheap Christmas gifts all under $25.
