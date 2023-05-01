This stunning book cover makes awesome use of negative space

A book cover is designed to both to intrigue and inform, and though you shouldn't judge a book by its cover (apparently), we often do. And we're happy to say we've found a delightful book cover we're judging as brilliant.

This beautiful The Great Gatsby edition cover has a clever illustration that combines an excellent use of negative space with a super-clever use of its typography that forms part of the picture. Check it out below and get inspired.

A book cover is the perfect chance to show off the style of the contents – and 1920s design is firmly reflected in the cover design. From the way the bottom of the figure forming the seat he sits on, and the way the 'y' falls down into his hand to make a cocktail glass to the general art deco style and typography, this cover design is smart and stylish.

We've seen our fair share of brilliant book covers over time. There was this stunning example of typography on the Dune book cover, and a brilliant optical illusion I promise will fool you, but this one might be my favourite.