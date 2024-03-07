Printed books are here to stay: here's how to compete with digital saturation

Book production is an ever-evolving industry; one that is steeped deep in tradition yet driven by modern innovation. While a few years ago it was thought that printed books would be entirely replaced by e-books and audiobooks, it’s clear that people’s love for printed books (including the best graphic design books) is here to stay.

In a digitally saturated world, customers are experiencing more and more digital fatigue. The sheer volume of digital communications is causing many to switch off and opt out – and actively seek ways to reduce their intake of online content. in fact, there’s growing evidence to suggest that younger readers are favouring tradition over technology when it comes to reading. A report from Nielsen BookData found that printed books were the most popular way to read for people aged between 13-24 in the UK, accounting for 80% of purchases. In comparison, e-books made up just 14% of sales for the same age group. It’s apparent that reading printed books is and will continue to be a good way to escape the abundance of digital noise that’s prevalent today.

Nevertheless, as technology continues to intersect with our daily lives, it will continue to play a crucial role in the publishing industry. When BookTok took the world by storm back in 2020, it inspired and influenced Gen-Z’s book buying habits and even launched authors’ careers – to such an extent that it reshaped the industry in front of our very eyes. While we can’t predict what’s next, it’s important that vendors understand the key challenges and opportunities faced by customers in this space.

Behind the scenes – the changing demands of book publishers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The unique craft of book production is one with a rich history. Behind the polished product sitting on the shelf is a long and technical process – from editing and format design, to typesetting and proofing before finally printing and binding the book for distribution. The advancements of modern technology have been crucial to streamline this process, and to meet the ever-changing needs of book publishers and expectations of readers.

Traditionally, book production meant high running costs. Today, book publishers are wanting to minimise these costs, while also maintaining fast turnaround times. What’s more, there’s increasing pressure for publishers to diversify their offering and deliver more bespoke printed material in a world of limitless consumer choice and accessibility.

With on-demand print, publishers and print providers are able to address these challenges and deliver more economical short-run production with minimal downtime. Recent breakthroughs in inkjet technology have also enabled book production processes to become highly automated, unlocking seamless end-to-end workflows with minimal intervention, which allows for further cost-savings in labour.

On-demand production print devices also offer extensive media-handling capabilities and can produce a wide range of high-quality applications, which is particularly important when it comes to versatility in the book production industry. On top of this, publishers and print providers can reap their sustainability benefits, with minimal energy consumption and waste. The use of sustainable materials will continue to be a key area of growth when it comes to book production. Canon is already paving the way in this area with its unique carbon neutral Zero media range, which is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Book production for education

It will come as no surprise that education is a key sector driving the evolution of book production, with young readers choosing to pick up physical books for their educational benefits. For example, a research report by Two Sides suggests that reading from paper yields better reading comprehension compared to digital reading. Today, we’re even seeing more and more schools and universities investing in their own in-house book production services.

A growing requirement for educational institutions is making sure that their production processes align with their wider values, particularly when it comes to sustainability. Loughborough University, for example, is utilising Canon technology to support their in house print. As a manufacturer that provides print technology to schools and universities, we understand the importance of creating an environment where students are able to learn and interact with technology in a way that’s sustainable and geared towards future progress.

Customer relationships at the heart

For vendors operating in the book publishing industry, partner and customer relationships should be a top priority. As a Canon customer for over a decade, TJ Books has been able to level up its capabilities for short-run book printing with inkjet technology. By listening to customer needs and going the extra mile to provide tailored expertise and counsel, vendors can start to build these trustworthy relationships with customers. Being agile, connected and responsive to rapidly changing markets and evolving customer needs will be the key to success in this increasingly competitive industry.