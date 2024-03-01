Stunning new book delves into the art of Dune: Part 2

By Joseph Foley
published

240 pages of Dune design insights.

An image from Art and Soul of Dune: Part 2
(Image credit: Insight Editions)

Dune: Part 2 finally hit the big screen yesterday, and we've discovered a treat for anyone looking to delve deeper into Dune art and design concepts. To coincide with the release, Insight Editions has launched a beautiful behind-the-scenes book written by producer Tanya Lapointe.

The Art and Soul of Dune: Part Two is filled with concept art, Dune design details and  production photographs. The visually impressive book explores the scope of the artistic vision for the second installment in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic and provides insight into environmental designs, elaborate Dune costume concepts and Dune VFX.

Pages from Art and Soul of Dune: Part 2

The Art Art and Soul of Dune: Part 2 features concept art and production photography (Image credit: Insight Editions)

Packing 240 pages, the Art and Soul of Dune: Part Two also includes candid interviews with key cast and crew members, including Villeneuve himself and production designer Patrice Vermette.

Image 1 of 1
An image from Art and Soul of Dune: Part 2
(Image credit: Insight Editions)

The Art and Soul of Dune: Part 2 is available now from Amazon and other retailers. It is published by Insight Editions.

